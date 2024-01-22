Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a very simple message after his team beat the Buccaneers and advanced.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions broke through and advanced to the NFC Championship with a narrow 31-23 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Goff was electric on the afternoon, completing 30 of 43 pass attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions victory, which sets up a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers next weekend.

After the game, Goff had a blunt assessment of where the Lions are right now in comparison to some of the expectations some may have leveled at them before the season.

“We're not here by accident,” said Goff, per Kyle Meinke of MLive on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Although they were perhaps expected to take somewhat of a step up this year, few could have envisioned Jared Goff and the Lions already ascending to NFC Championship game heights considering how abysmal they were not that long ago. Instead, Goff played like an MVP candidate throughout much of the season and Lions fans showed up and showed out for each of the team's first two playoff games, making life impossibly difficult on first the Los Angeles Rams and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As previously mentioned, Goff and his Lions teammates will now gear up for a tough road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. That game is set to kick off on Sunday evening from Levi's Stadium.