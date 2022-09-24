The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line.

The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. It’ll be the second game the Ohio State product will miss following an injury in practice last week.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has said previously that Jackson wouldn’t return until he regained full functionality in his finger. With Jackson out, Detroit looks to return the same offensive line that won them last week’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Besides Jackson, the Lions provided official injury designations for four other players. Center Frank Ragnow (foot), tight end TJ Hockenson (hip), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle), and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) are all listed as questionable.

Despite losing Jackson, the Lions injury woes don’t seem too severe. Ragnow is on track to return as he practiced on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity. And Campbell indicated Hutchinson’s injury won’t be a problem come Sunday.

The Lions head coach expressed optimism about Ragnow’s injury situation specifically. However, Campbell said Detroit will take things slowly with their starting center.

“I mean, it’s certainly a step in the right direction,” Campbell said. “I would say it’s trending that way (toward Ragnow playing), but yet we want to see how he does and then we’ll wake up tomorrow and see where he’s at. But certainly, if he can come back, it certainly helps. It’d be good to get him back.”

If the Lions can win, it will be the first time since Weeks 6 and 7 that Detroit won back-to-back games.