Jared Goff might be butt naked in Week 2 with Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow injury updates

Jared Goff’s already shaky pass protection gets even more unstable with news that center Frank Ragnow has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at home, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. Moreover, Alper also reported that left guard Jonah Jackson has gotten a doubtful tag, putting his availability for the Commanders game in great jeopardy.

Ragnow is currently dealing with a toe injury that he obviously can’t play with against the Commanders. Jackson, on the other hand, has a finger issue. Without Ragnow and with Jackson seemingly unlikely to play, Jared Goff now have a bigger pressure to step up in Week 2 versus a Commanders defense that showed up in Week 1. The Commanders held Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to only 24-of-42 completions. Lawrence also got picked once and sacked twice by the Commanders.

These injury updates add to the absence of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, another offensive line starter that the Lions are going to miss this week. Vaitai is out indefinitely after going under the knife to repair a back injury.

Jared Goff isn’t the only one in the backfield who is going to get hurt by the Lions’ banged-up offensive line. Running back D’Andre Swift might also find it tougher to move the chains this time around. Swift was nearly unstoppable though in Week 1’s 38-35 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagle wherein he had 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

The Lions’ offense kept them in the game against Philly, as Detroit’s defense seemingly could not get its job done. But with their offensive line ravaged by injuries, it’s uncertain how the Lions will be able to muster enough to beat Carson Wentz and the Commanders.