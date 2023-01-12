Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about.

And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke to the media recently where the topic of his young cornerback came up.

“He’s kind of really getting extensive action for the first time. And he showed some good things, but when I say, ‘basically like a rookie season,’ he’s gonna have lumps,” Holmes told the media.

“He showed some good. He had some things that were not so good. But he’s a really young player. I think he’s still developing.”

Okudah made huge plays early in the season. He locked down some of the league’s best receivers. In Week 10, he picked off former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields and took it for six. Detroit went on to defeat Fields’ Chicago Bears 31-30.

Okudah holds a cap hit of $10.7 million this season. The Lions have until May 2nd to decide on his fifth-year option, which carries an $11.3 million cap hit in 2024. It’s a decision the Lions have yet to make, according to Holmes.

“I know fifth-year option, all that stuff … is coming up. We’ll address that at the appropriate time,” Holmes said. “But I’m proud of what Jeff did and I know he’ll hold himself accountable for his play, of the good things and the things he needs to work on.”

The Lions finished the season 9-8 and will look to improve in the offseason. One major area for improvement is the cornerback position, which makes the decision on Okudah’s fifth-year option an intriguing one.