The Detroit Lions dominated the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in Week 18. The victory in the season finale clinched the NFC North for the Lions as well as the top seed in the conference. Detroit looked every bit the team sending seven players to the Pro Bowl this season. But one notable exception is standout safety Kerby Joseph.

Despite leading the league in interceptions with nine, Joseph got snubbed from the Pro Bowl team. Fellow Lions’ safety Brian Branch did make the Pro Bowl, which probably stings even more for Joseph.

The snub did not sit right with former defensive back Richard Sherman. “I cannot believe that! That's sick. It’s silly. Because I don’t know how they pick it, I don’t know how you leave him out of (the Pro Bowl),” Sherman said via Up & Adams on X.

When asked if Joseph should be selected to his first All-Pro team, Sherman was emphatic. “Oh no question. No question. Because the picks matter. Obviously there are guys playing high level football at every level but you get nine interceptions in the National Football League… you’ve gotta be an All-Pro. He's one of the best at his position… I don’t think you leave him out. If they do, I don’t know how you’re voting for these things,” Sherman added.

To be fair, the safeties that were selected for the Pro Bowl all had excellent seasons. Green Bay Packers’ free safety Xavier McKinney finished second to Joseph with eight interceptions while adding 88 total tackles, one sack, 11 passes defended and fumble recovery. He got the Pro Bowl nod over the Lions’ free safety.

Joseph’s teammate, strong safety Brian Branch, will represent Detroit’s defensive backfield. Branch tallied 109 total tackles with a sack, a forced fumble, four interceptions and 16 passes defended in his second year in the league.

Finally, Arizona Cardinals’ strong safety, Budda Baker, had arguably the best season of his eight-year career. Baker recorded 164 total tackles, 95 solo take downs, two sacks, a forced fumble and five passes defended.

Joseph on the other hand produced 83 total tackles, 12 passes defended and his NFL-leading nine picks – one of which was returned for a touchdown. Clearly all four players deserve recognition for exemplary seasons.

While Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was surprised at Joseph being left off the list, he alluded to the free safety’s reputation as a dirty player when asked about the omission. Despite missing out on a personal accomplishment, the Lions have a more important task at hand. With a first round bye, the team is poised to make a deep playoff run. A Super Bowl title would go a long way toward lifting Joseph’s spirits after his Pro Bowl snub.