The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 NFL season as the defending NFC North champions for the first time. Detroit had one of its greatest seasons ever in 2023 and hoped to build upon it this year. Head coach Dan Campbell did just that as he, quarterback Jared Goff, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs played a pivotal role in a historic 2024 season.

The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night on Sunday Night Football by the score of 31-9. Gibbs played a major role with four touchdowns against the Vikings. As a result, the Lions are NFC North champions for the second consecutive season. Detroit finished the regular season 15-2, which is the best record in franchise history.

This win achieved a few different franchise firsts, as well. The Lions have won their division in consecutive seasons for the first time in team history, Detroit confirmed after the game. Furthermore, they clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time. Finally, Detroit swept their division for the first time, going 6-0 against NFC North teams in 2024.

Lions claim home-field advantage through NFC playoffs

The Lions head into the playoffs with a much-needed bye week. Detroit struggled with injuries for half the 2024 regular season. And they saw some players go down with injury on Sunday. Most notably, Lions corner Terrion Arnold was ruled out with an injury against the Vikings.

What Detroit also receives through this victory is home-field advantage. No matter who Detroit plays, they will play host to their opponents through to the Super Bowl. This could lead to a number of interesting matchups. The Vikings could meet up with the Lions in a couple weeks for a Divisional Round clash, for instance. Or the Green Bay Packers could take on the Lions if they upset the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions played very well at home this season, winning seven games at Ford Field. However, it is worth noting that both of the team's losses came at home, as well. Detroit lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

Still, Detroit stands as a tough out in the playoffs. Dan Campbell is sure to have Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the rest of this team ready to go when the games matter most. It will certainly be interesting to see if this team can finally make a Super Bowl appearance after decades of futility in the NFL.