The Detroit Lions brought back a familiar face to compete for their starting kicker job, signing Michael Badgley to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero. The Lions released Badgley in July. This will be his third stint with the team.

Badgley appeared in 12 games for the Lions last season, nailing 20 of the 24 field goals he attempted and going perfect on 33 extra points. He also kicked in one game for the Chicago Bears. In 60 NFL games, he's hit just under 82 percent of his field goals.

Badgley spent four days with the Tennessee Titans between his time with the Lions. He played in the Titans' final preseason game, making three of his four field goal attempts.

Riley Patterson, the lone kicker on Detroit's active roster, seemed to have locked up the starting kicker role with the release of Badgley and Parker Romo. The Lions may be having second thoughts though and want to see a little more from Badgley.

Patterson kicked in seven games for the Lions in 2021, making 13 of his 14 field goal attempts. He was 30-for-35 with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

This is the third season in a row the Lions have been in the market for a kicker since Matt Prater's final year with the team in 2020. Prater made nearly 85 percent of his field goals in seven seasons with Detroit.

Expectations are high in Detroit for the first time in a while with playoff aspirations in the air. Getting the kicking situation sorted out is one of the few problems the Lions have as the regular season approaches.