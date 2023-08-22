The Tennessee Titans made three roster moves at the kicker position, per Ari Meirov. Tennessee reportedly released kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff and signed former Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley.

These moves may be overlooked at first, but NFL teams understand just how important the kicker position is. Every extra three points a team can get to salvage a drive is crucial. Being able to consistently knock down the extra-point following a touchdown is obviously important as well.

Still, the decision to move on from two kickers and sign only one is interesting. In the end, this is the time of the preseason when teams begin making their roster cuts.

Clearly, the Titans believe in Badgley.

Titans sign new kicker Michael Badgley

Badgley, 28, is a veteran who's been in the league since 2018. He made his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers before later spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Titans, Chicago Bears, and Lions. It should be noted he only played in one game for Tennessee during the 2021 season.

Last year, he played in a total of 13 games, 12 of which came with Detroit. Meirov reports Badgley went 24-28 on field goals and 33-33 on extra points during the '22 campaign. If he can produce similar value over the course of a full season then this deal will benefit the Titans without question.

Titans' preseason

Tennessee is currently in the process of trying to fill out their roster before the 2023 season begins. Some players have stood out during the NFL preseason already and could end up playing a role moving forward.

The Titans are trying to bounce back following a forgettable end to 2022. This team has potential but must utilize an all-around better performance if they truly want to bounce back. Tennessee will be an interesting team to follow as the NFL preseason continues on.