Although the season is over for Aidan Hutchinson, his health remains the foremost concern. Fortunately, the Detroit Lions had some encouraging news regarding the status of their star defensive end.

Hutchinson underwent successful surgery on the broken tibia he suffered in Sunday's 47-9 win versus the Dallas Cowboys, according to the team. He is recovering at the Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas but will be coming home soon.

“Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery,” the Lions' statement read. “There is no timeline for his return to play at this time.”

The gruesome nature of the injury, along with the fact that the 24-year-old was brought in for emergency surgery, caused many people to worry about the severity of his condition. While there is no denying that this is a major setback for the NFL sacks leader, the optimistic prognosis is the best news that Hutchinson, his family and the community could have hoped for less than 24 hours after enduring and witnessing such a devastating scene.

Aidan Hutchinson is an integral member of the Lions

The Lions dished out a shellacking on the Cowboys, fully showcasing the offensive ingenuity that has come to define this team on their way to a statement road victory. But the Hutchinson injury makes it difficult to be in a celebratory mood. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and Plymouth, Michigan native was performing at an elite level before being carted off the field. He is not just arguably the most talented player on the squad (7.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2024-25) but also a valued leader and fan favorite. There is no way to replace his impact.

Luckily, reports indicate that Aidan Hutchinson will return to the field in the future. The hope is that he will be ready for 2025, but that is of secondary importance right now.

The Lions and their passionate supporters should be elated to know that No. 97 is in good standing and will soon be back in the Motor City. Hutchinson should have a throng of people in his corner, as he begins a long yet encouraging recovery process.