The Detroit Lions lost defensive tackle Aidan Hutchinson on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys; he suffered a gruesome leg injury and was carted off the field after being attended to by medical personnel.

And after what was a dominating Lions victory, the latest update regarding his status has been released. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hutchinson has undergone “immediate” surgery for what is now being labeled as a broken tibia, via X:

“Injury update: Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson underwent immediate surgery at a Dallas-area hospital for what the team is now calling a broken tibia,” Schefter wrote.

Additionally, the Lions themselves have provided an update. During his postgame media remarks, head coach Dan Campbell indicated that Hutchinson would be unavailable for “a little while”, via X:

“Hate it for Hutch. That’s tough,” Campbell said. “It was tough. He’s in good hands right now. He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here, and obviously he’s going to be down a little while, so that’s tough, and it’s hard when you lose somebody like him. We’ll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best.”

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Hutchinson's leg smacked against a teammate's and bent awkwardly; he immediately collapsed to the ground in pain, and it was obvious within moments that he'd suffered a serious injury.

While being carted off the field, players from both the Lions and Cowboys checked on his condition.

Aidan Hutchinson's fine season has been interrupted

Prior to his gruesome injury, which Fox declined to show via replay, Hutchinson had already amassed three quarterback hits, a sack, and three tackles.

He'll be staying in Dallas following his surgery, and the Lions will have a better idea of a long-term diagnosis in the near future.