The Detroit Lions entered Sunday Night Football as the best team in the NFC. Jared Goff was making an MVP case, as well. However, things went wrong against the Houston Texans. Goff threw three interceptions as Detroit fell behind 23-7 at halftime. Things looked incredibly bleak for the defending NFC North champions.

In the end, though, the Lions pulled through. Goff threw another two interceptions to give him five on the night. But he also threw for two touchdowns as Detroit made a comeback. With the last kick of the game, kicker Jake Bates sent through a 52-yard field goal to give the Lions a 26-23 victory.

The Lions made history as a result of this win. Detroit completed the largest comeback in NFL history from a team that threw five interceptions, according to ESPN. Additionally, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted that Detroit is the first team since 1970 to win a game after trailing by 15+ and throwing five interceptions.

Jared Goff, Lions pull off bonkers comeback vs. Texans

Jared Goff threw his third interception of the game at the end of the first half. In the third quarter, the Lions got a huge interception of their own thanks to Carlton Davis. Unfortunately, Goff gave the ball back with his fourth interception of the night.

Detroit's defense came up huge in the second half, however. Houston did their best to give themselves more insurance points. But the Lions stood tall. Davis picked off another pass in the end zone to keep the Texans from putting the game out of reach.

The Lions' offense eventually made the plays they needed to make. Detroit received a big-time performance from tight end Sam LaPorta in this game. He scored Detroit's only touchdown of the first half. And he made a 37-yard catch that set up a touchdown in the second half. He ended the game with three catches for 66 yards.

The Lions eventually tied the game on a 58-yard field goal with five minutes remaining. Houston took the ball down the field and set up a long field goal of their own. However, Ka'imi Fairburn missed the kick wide to the left. Detroit got the ball back and eventually won the game thanks to Bates' second 50+ yard field goal of the night.

The Lions can certainly feel good about this win. They know they need to clean things up, but pulling off a win like this could give them confidence moving forward. Detroit returns home next Sunday as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Motor City.