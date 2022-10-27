Lions ownership reveals Dan Campbell stance amid poor start to season

The Detroit Lions had expectations of being better than they were last season. That seemed to be the case for the first four games of the season. However, a rough two-game stretch has many questioning head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions entered their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots as one of the league’s best offenses. They were unceremoniously shut out during that game and only scored two field goals last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions sit at 1-5 on the season, with their only win coming Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. They hold the worst record in the league, and would pick first overall if the NFL Draft was held today.

Despite their recent struggles, it seems Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes still has backing from ownership. Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp met with reporters on Wednesday and expressed support for the coach/GM tandem.

“A rebuild is hard. But we really believe in our process, we really believe in we’re going to turn this thing around the right way, through the draft. It requires patience, it’s frustrating. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Are the fans frustrated? Absolutely. Are you guys frustrated? But I think we really are making progress,” Hamp told the media.

Hamp did not comment on whether Holmes and Campbell’s jobs are safe for 2023. However, she did reiterate her belief in the men she hired to replace Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn last January. “I believe in the leadership,” she said, “Really, I mean it.”

The Lions, to their credit, put in their best defensive performance against the Cowboys last week. They will look to build on that when they take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.