The Detroit Lions dominated the Dallas Cowboys from start to finish at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, securing a commanding 47-9 victory to improve to 4-1 in the 2024 season. The game, however, was overshadowed by a severe injury to Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

During the third quarter, Hutchinson's leg bent awkwardly after it hit a teammate when he was attempting to tackle Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott; the gruesome ailment can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Hutchinson immediately collapsed to the ground and writhed in pain as team trainers tended to him. He would soon be carted off the field while players from both sides wished him well. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the contest, and it's very likely that his season could be over.

After the injury video went public, well wishes and prayers of recovery began pouring in from all over the NFL world via X.

“Aidan Hutchinson no. Damnit man, that is horrific,” wrote J.J. Watt.

“I feel sick for Aidan Hutchinson. Awful injury in what looked like it was going to be a great season for him and the Lions. And this is Year 3 for him which means he was probably going to sign one of the biggest contracts for a defensive player in NFL history next offseason,” wrote analyst @MichaelDavSmith.

Send prayers to Aidan Hutchinson. Definitely looks like a broken leg,” wrote analyst Dov Kleiman.

“Prayers up for Aidan Hutchinson,” wrote former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Terrifying moment here at AT&T Stadium as Aidan Hutchinson is being placed on a hardboard and carted off of the field of play. His leg… his leg… Prayers to him,” wrote writer @VoiceOfTheStar.

Expand Tweet

Hutchinson is well-regarded throughout the sport, and it's clear that he has the respect and admiration of his peers.

Aidan Hutchinson is in his third season with the Lions

Selected from the Michigan WOlverines with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has put together a fine career so far in his short tenure in the League. He finished in second place for Rookie Defensive Player of the Year that season with an impressive 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

He earned a Pro Bowl selection last season after he amassed 11.5 sacks, and had already racked up three tackles during Sunday's game before his injury.