The Dallas Cowboys were chewed up by the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Early in the first quarter, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on a nine-play, 63-yard drive. Unfortunately with the ball at the Lions' seven-yard line, Prescott tossed a pass into the end zone that Lions safety Brian Branch intercepted. FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady broke down what exactly went wrong for Prescott on the play.

“Partly poor decision and partly just a physical mistake of not really driving that ball,” Brady said. “Dak thinks that he’s got CeeDee open on the corner, which he does initially… Branch takes Tolbert to the flat, but because he’s got width, he can read that and fall back out underneath the corner route. It’s what you teach defenders.”

Since that interception, the Lions have been on an incredible run, outscoring the Cowboys 27-3. With about 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Detroit holds a 34-6 lead.

Cowboys must find their way in a crowded NFC East

The NFC North has a combined 16-5 record. You might be surprised to know the next-best division in the NFC is the NFC East at 12-9. Only the Commanders have a positive point differential (+33). The Cowboys are also now 0-3 at home, joining some of the game's worst in that feat (Patriots, Titans).

Colin Cowherd recently took the Cowboys to task for their poor play and even worse management.

“For what they're paying Dak moving forward, the Dallas Cowboys, with an eighty-one-year-old general manager, have got to nail draft picks. They have to find stars in the third, fourth, fifth rounds. Not good players, they've got to find stars. Do what Pete Carroll did when he got to Seattle, find Richard Sherman in later rounds or Kam Chancellor,” Cowherd boldly declared.

“Because Dak, unlike Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, there's no proof he can elevate solid players; that's not what he is. He needed Amari Cooper in his Prime, he needed Zeke in his prime. Or Zack Martin and Tyron Smith in his prime. Or CeeDee Lamb and somebody else in his prime, that's what he needs.”

Last week, their tight 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to carry some forward momentum. That's not been the case against the Lions as the Cowboys will likely slip to 3-3 after this contest.

Dallas gets a Week 7 bye and returns to play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football on October 27 at 8:20 p.m. EST.