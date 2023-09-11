The Detroit Lions made a statement on the opening night of the NFL season by beating the defensing Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects Sunday's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit to be louder than Arrowhead Stadium.

“I'm expecting it to be loud, I'm expecting you know, I know what Arrowhead is and it was loud, I expect it to be louder than that, I really do,” Dan Campbell said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “I just know our fans, and it's going to be… it'll be to the point where you can't hear yourself think.”

The expectations for the Lions are the highest they have been since the days they were competitive with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. With the Seahawks losing at home to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the Lions and their fanbase will expect to start 2-0 with a win on Sunday.

Campbell's Lions have added a lot of talent over the last few years since he took over the team, and he has them looking like a potential contender in the NFC.

The Lions and Green Bay Packers have looked like the strong teams in the NFC North. The Packers blew out the Chicago Bears in Week 1, while Minnesota Vikings were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Week 1 usually brings some wacky results, but as of right now, the Lions and Packers look like the two who could go at it for the NFC North title.