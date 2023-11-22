Former Lions QB Scott Mitchell has taken issue with elements of the new 'Bye Bye Barry' documentary about Barry Sanders on Amazon Prime.

Detroit Lions and NFL fans across the world were treated to the premier of the new Barry Sanders documentary ‘Bye Bye Barry' on Tuesday, which chronicles the upbringing, success, fame, and retirement of the former Lions running back.

Sanders retired in 1999, just over 1,000 yards shy of potentially breaking Walter Payton's record for most rushing yards in NFL history.

The Lions' Thanksgiving record was spotlighted ahead of the team's Thanksgiving clash with the Green Bay Packers this week. Sanders himself issued a warning to the NFC after the Lions' big win vs. the Bears.

On Tuesday, another well known former Lions star took issue with the contents of ‘Bye Bye Barry.' Quarterback Scott Mitchell, who signed with the Lions in 1994.

“I just watched ‘Bye Bye Barry' on Amazon Prime,” Mitchell wrote. “It was not a very pleasant experience. I was Barry Sanders teammate for five years. I had a front row seat to some of the most amazing plays in NFL history. He will never have an equal as a pure runner in the NFL. I could argue that their (sic) were several running backs that were more complete, but I won't. Barry was great!

.@BarrySanders restored the roar. Bye Bye Barry is streaming now on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/9MzmZTs3wZ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 21, 2023

Mitchell Goes Off on Netflix Doc

Mitchell did not appreciate the inference by the documentary that Sanders didn't win a title because of his teammates following the Lions' 1991 NFC Championship Game appearance, three years before he arrived in Motown.

“However, I am so tired of hearing how I was the reason that Barry Sanders never won a Super Bowl,” Mitchell added. “I'm so tired of hearing how I was not a good QB. My only response is F–K YOU ALL!!!!! That includes Eminem (and) Jeff Daniels.”

Eminem and Jeff Daniels served as part of a cast of several commenters and hosts during the film.

Mitchell had a career-high 4,338 yards along with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 1995, his second season with the Lions.

Mitchell Upset with Ex-Lions Boss Wayne Fontes

The documentary included appearances from Wayne Fontes, Sanders' coach with the Lions. Fontes told Sanders he attempted to bring in legendary QB Joe Montana, whom he said expressed interest in playing for the Lions, and/or then-Houston Oilers QB Warren Moon.

“I can't even began (sic) to tell you what a disappointment it is to (hear) my own coach, Wayne Fontes, who went out in free agency and actively (pursued) me to the point of begging me to come to Detroit, say that he wanted Joe Montana or Warren Moon, and that the only thing that was missing from the team winning the Super Bowl was a quarterback,” Mitchell wrote.

“A little support from the coach might have gone a long way. Wayne never had my back!”