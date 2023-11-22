The Lions are off to one of their best starts in franchise history, and will look to keep it going on Thanksgiving Thursday vs. the Packers.

The Detroit Lions are having their best start to a season in over a decade. The 2023-24 iteration of this team is 8-2, good enough for first place in the NFC North and second in the conference, just a win back of the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles.

Jared Goff's team got the job done again in Week 11, beating the Chicago Bears 31-26 despite trailing 26-14 in the fourth quarter. Despite the victory, the veteran quarterback is happy the team has a quick turnaround before a Thanksgiving Thursday clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

“It does help to be able to play so quickly now and be able to hopefully go into the weekend with, obviously a win, but a good taste in your mouth for how you played as well,” Goff explained, according to The Detroit News' Justin Rogers. “So yeah, I’d love to come out this week and play well and get a W and be able to put that one behind me.”

On the verge of falling to 7-3, Goff and the Lions made a stunning comeback on Sunday, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The signal-caller was a huge part of that comeback, despite throwing three interceptions — the first time he's thrown more than one in 22 games dating back to last season.

Still, Goff finished with 236 yards and two passing touchdowns to unbelievably earn the victory.

Lions already making Thanksgiving history

Heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving tilt with the Packers, the Lions have already made history.

“Lions will take the field tomorrow in sole possession of 1st place on Thanksgiving for the first time in 30 years,” reported NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

It truly has been a storybook season for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, and haven't won a postseason game since 1991.

“Winning unquestionably makes everything better, but professional athletes will often tell you they are their own harshest critics,” wrote Rogers earlier this week.

“Goff would readily say the performance against Chicago didn't come close to living up to his personal standards. So what he's feeling thankful for heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup with the Green Bay Packers is he doesn't have to wait long to erase the memory of the outing.”

Jared Goff and the Lions will look to make it four wins in a row with the Packers in town on Thanksgiving.