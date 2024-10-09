The Detroit Lions are feeling fresh coming into Week 6 of the NFL season. Detroit had a bye in Week 5 and come into this game with a 3-1 record, which has the Lions firmly in the mix in the NFC.

Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson have no doubt been cooking up an incredible game plan. Lions fans have not forgotten about last season's ‘Decker reported' play that forced them to lose a crucial late-season game. The Lions have not forgotten about it either.

Campbell grew up in Texas and will have a number of friends and family in town for the game. He has already said he is expecting a “special game” from his team in what could be an important game later in the season.

However, the Cowboys are no slouches. Detroit will have to give Dallas their best shot if they want to walk out of AT&T Stadium with the win.

Here are three bold Lions predictions ahead of their pivotal Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys.

Lions pummel the Cowboys with ground game, exhaust depleted Dallas defense

The Lions put on a complete offensive performance on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks. Detroit showed a piece of just about everything they have to offer.

However, at the end of the day, the Lions are a running football team. That is certainly the way to go when you have one of the top offensive lines in football and a pair of incredible running backs who can do it all.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are more than just a thunder and lightning combo. Both backs can run between the tackles, bounce plays outside, and even contribute in the receiving game.

The Cowboys have a banged up defensive line, which bodes well for the Lions' chances of pounding the rock in Week 6.

I see Detroit leaning heavily into the running game against Dallas.

My prediction: the Lions pummel the Cowboys on the ground for the entire game. This is not only their best shot for gaining yards, but it will help them control the clock and exhaust a depleted Cowboys defense. Detroit will exceed 25 rushing attempts and rumble for over 150 rushing yards.

Cowboys make life miserable for Lions QB Jared Goff despite missing Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence

The Cowboys are seriously banged up on the defensive line. Demarcus Lawrence is on IR, Marshawn Kneeland just had meniscus surgery, and Micah Parsons is a long shot to play.

Meanwhile the Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Detroit should have star center Frank Ragnow back after he missed Monday Night Football in Week 4. Everything is shaping up for the Lions to have a comfortable afternoon on offense.

However, I can't shake the feeling that the Cowboys are going to attack Jared Goff early and often.

My prediction: the Cowboys make a concerted effort to harass Jared Goff for the entire afternoon. Dallas sacks Goff at least twice, even though they should be without both Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland. The Cowboys will pull this off with unrelenting blitzes that make it difficult for Goff to find his rhythm early in the game.

Lions pull out all the stops to get a crucial revenge win against the Cowboys

As I noted up top, the Lions are looking for revenge against the Cowboys after last year's ‘Decker reported' fiasco. Thankfully, they have one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL for cooking up a revenge plot.

Ben Johnson is widely known for his creative offensive scheme and propensity for drawing up trick plays. He is the perfect match for the fearless Dan Campbell who does not shy away from calling a trick play anywhere on the field. Or going for it on fourth down more than any other coach.

If you want a preview of what this game may look like from an aggressiveness standpoint, look back at Lions vs. Rams in 2021. Dan Campbell called an incredibly aggressive game, which featured multiple fourth-down attempts and trick plays on special teams. Campbell wanted that win badly for Jared Goff, Michael Brockers, and Brad Holmes. It will be the same against the Cowboys.

My prediction: the Lions will unleash everything but the kitchen sink against the Cowboys. Detroit will run at least two trick plays in this game and will opt to go for it on fourth down at a high percentage. As long as they are not backed up very deep in their own territory, I don't see the Lions attempting a punt in this game. Get ready for an exciting game, folks.