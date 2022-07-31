Tyrell Crosby levels damning accusations against Lions after spine surgery

Former Detroit Lions OL Tyrell Crosby raised some harsh criticisms against the organization following the spinal fusion surgery he underwent in December. Crosby, whom the Lions selected in the fifth round in the 2018 NFL Draft, alleged that the organization doesn’t care about its players, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Tyrell Crosby injured his hamstring in Lions camp almost a year ago. He said he complained of back pain at the time, complaints the Lions ignored. A few months later he underwent spine fusion & now he's mulling his future & feeling betrayed by his old team https://t.co/Pvf4gtJzsT — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) July 31, 2022

Crosby alleged that after hurting his hamstring in 2021, the Lions didn’t take his complaints of back pain seriously. The team cut him prior to the 2021 season, after which he discovered he’d require surgery on his spine. He underwent the procedure in December and is still recovering almost eight months later.

As Crosby continues to rehabilitate in hopes of playing in the NFL again one day, the former Oregon Ducks star revealed that he would never consider continuing his career with the Lions.

“…I wouldn’t want to play for that organization, just knowing what I know now and just how poorly they treat their players. That’s what kind of sucks, just because I’ve met so many wonderful people online who are Lions fans who have just been so supportive,” said Crosby.

Crosby played in 38 games for the Lions from 2018-2020, starting 18. He fell out of favor with the organization when Dan Campbell took over as head coach, and was publicly criticized by former OC Anthony Lynn at training camp last season, who alleged Crosby was “scared to compete” after the OL skipped voluntary workouts to spend more time with his family.

Crosby’s accusations paint a vastly different picture than what’s been reported of late regarding an organization-wide culture change in Detroit. It’s been said that the arrival of Campbell and his staff has drastically improved the atmosphere within the Lions’ organization, but Crosby is under the impression the team didn’t take proper action when he alerted them to his back injury.