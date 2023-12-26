Detroit's success was a foreseen plan.

The Detroit Lions pulled out a gutsy win against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of NFL action. The Lions' 30-24 victory granted them their first NFC North divisional title. Head coach Dan Campbell spoke highly of the Detroit organization and believed success was coming their way.

The Lions' 2023 success went all according to plan

Dan Campbell discussed Detroit's big accomplishment in a post-practice press conference:

“Brad [Holmes] and I felt like we should be competing for the division in year 3 [of my tenure]…I'm not surprised with where we're at at this point,” Campbell said, per Nick Baumgardner.

The Lions head coach feels like Detroit is playing outstanding football. However, he acknowledges the team has to clean up around the edges to get closer to winning a Super Bowl. Moreover, Campbell feels Detroit's success is due to the team mentality displayed across the organization:

“We are a team. Brad and I are a team. Sheila [Ford Ham] and I are a team. Chris Spielman, a team. Rod Wood, a team. The coaches and players, we're a team. We're all in this and I think [the players] know and feel that.”

The leaders within the Lions organization are intentional and work together for a common goal. Naturally, this mentality translates from the top-down, and Detroit's success is a reflection of that.

The Lions moved to 11-4 after their NFC North clinch. The team has two more regular season matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. As the playoffs prepare to begin, Detroit wants to keep momentum and make a deep run.