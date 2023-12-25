Dan Campbell saw this special Lions season coming.

“We're going to do something special.” Those were the words of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell as he hyped up his squad during a team meeting on September 1, 2023. 114 days later, Campbell's prophecy came true. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, the Lions clinched the NFC North and booked their spot in the playoffs after taking down the Minnesota Vikings, 30-24 to win its first division title in 21 years.

Following the win, the Lions dropped an epic hype video that featured Campbell's bold pre-season prediction.

Build our legacy now pic.twitter.com/m16l2xV8a5 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 25, 2023

“That's what this is about, the end in line,” Campbell said during his iconic soliloquy. “The vision. And our legacy starts now. Alright? We're gonna do something special, gentlemen. And we will never forget this season. Ever.”

And indeed they won't. This is truly a special run Detroit is having.

The Lions last won their division in 1993, when they were still part of the now-defunct NFC Central.

Following Sunday's win, Detroit moved to 11-4 on the season. Another win makes this 2023 campaign the Lions' winningest season this century.

Detroit's run has been nothing short of remarkable, considering the progress it has made under Campbell, who assumed the head coaching role in January 2021.

Campbell had a horrific start to his Lions tenure, going 0-10-1, before finishing the 2021 campaign with a 3-13-1 record.

The Lions once again had a shaky beginning to the 2022 campaign, going 1-6. But they turned their season around and won five of their last six games to finish with a 9-8 record.

Following their strong finish to the previous season, the Lions set lofty expectations in 2023. And so far, they have delivered.