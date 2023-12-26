Frank Ragnow has spent his entire career with the Lions and knows fans in Detroit are as loyal as they come.

The Detroit Lions had a fun-filled holiday season and gifted their fans with the franchise's first division title since 1993. The Lions are contenders in the NFC and some of Detroit's players are in line for some hardware at season's end as well.

Lions center Frank Ragnow is Detroit's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He was asked about his nomination and his interactions with Lions fans which impacted his selection.

“Lions fans, I give them credit — even through the suck, they’ve been so supportive,” Ragnow said on NFL Network. “Now that we're winning some games and been doing really well, it's been cool to see all the support.”

Detroit is one of four franchises that have never had a winner of the award and one of two franchises (Buffalo Bills) without a winner of this award and a Super Bowl victory.

Ragnow has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Lions and earned two Pro Bowl selections in his first five seasons. Winning this award would be a big accomplishment for Ragnow and put the Lions further on the NFL map. It's always nice to see a lesser-known player win an award as well, or at least someone who isn’t a star.

The Lions are just getting started with the division title and have high expectations for the playoffs. Frank Ragnow and the rest of Detroit's line will play big roles to close the season.

Detroit has a chance to secure its most wins ever in a single season and carry loads of momentum into the playoffs.