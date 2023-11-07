Liquid Death Collabing With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Explore Liquid Death's innovative campaign with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, blending hydration awareness with gaming excitement.

In an innovative cross-industry collaboration, Liquid Death Mountain Water has announced a strategic partnership with video game publisher Activision. The alliance is set to enhance the marketing campaign for the upcoming release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, focusing particularly on the new Zombies mode. Scheduled to coincide with the game’s launch on November 10, this partnership looks to merge the ethos of beverage consumption with the virtual battlegrounds of one of the most anticipated video game releases of the year.

The core of this joint venture is the humorous and attention-grabbing P.E.T.U. campaign. Standing for People for the Ethical Treatment of the Undead, this campaign cleverly ties in the importance of hydration with the post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world of Call Of Duty. The campaign posits that even in a virtual dystopia, the undead have rights, and well-hydrated gamers are likely to provide the zombies with more ‘nutritious’ brains. This tongue-in-cheek initiative drives home the importance of regular water consumption, especially during the marathon gaming sessions for which the Call of Duty series is famous.

Liquid Death’s campaign will see the release of several unique video spots that bring a lighthearted approach to hydration. Beyond humor, the company’s message also subtly suggests that staying hydrated can enhance gaming performance, turning a simple act of drinking water into a part of the player’s strategy for survival against the hordes of the undead.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies aims to set a new benchmark for the franchise, promising the largest map ever seen in the series to date. Within this vast and immersive environment, players will need to band together to withstand waves of zombies, where Liquid Death’s campaign might resonate particularly—hydration becomes not just a health requirement but a tactical gaming consideration.

The new game installment from Activision promises a comprehensive gaming experience. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will include the thrilling Zombies mode, a full narrative Campaign, and engaging Multiplayer modes. It’s an extensive offering that seeks to captivate the diverse Call of Duty community, ranging from storyline enthusiasts to competitive players.

This partnership reflects a growing trend where lifestyle brands such as Liquid Death intersect with the digital entertainment world, illustrating a savvy marketing approach that places products within the narrative context of popular media. By leveraging the interactive nature of gaming, the brand ensures more organic encounters with consumers.

Furthermore, the P.E.T.U. initiative highlights how contemporary brands are leveraging fictional storytelling to craft unique identities and stand out in a saturated market. It shows a shift in marketing strategies that not only aim to sell a product but also to contribute to a larger conversation—be it about health, consumer behavior, or social issues, even if in a playful, satirical manner.

The campaign goes beyond promoting a product or a game — it also makes a subtle commentary on the nature of engagement with fictional narratives. It raises questions, albeit humorously, about the ethical treatment of digital entities and how these fictional narratives might reflect back on our real-world values and behaviors.

As the release date of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 approaches, fans are primed not only for immersive gameplay but also for a message that ties their virtual actions to real-world health. Liquid Death’s collaboration stands as an inventive example of how to integrate a product into consumer lifestyle, ensuring that as players prepare for virtual combat, they are equally equipped for real-world well-being.