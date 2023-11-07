Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Details

Explore the release date, story, and gameplay details of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, launching on November 10, 2023, for consoles and PC.

Activision has announced that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is set for a global release on November 10, 2023. The game will be available on multiple gaming platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. This latest entry in the acclaimed Call of Duty franchise promises to deliver an extensive array of content and experiences for players around the world.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Release Date: November 10, 2023

Story

In the latest chapter of the Modern Warfare series, players will find themselves plunged back into a world of geopolitical conflict with the return of the notorious antagonist, Makarov. The narrative picks up in the aftermath of previous games, weaving a tale of espionage, warfare, and global stakes. The campaign mode, which was made available for early access on November 2, brings a mix of traditional linear story missions and new Open Combat Missions, giving players a more hands-on approach to their tactical decisions and storytelling within the game.

Gameplay

Gameplay in Modern Warfare 3 builds upon the series’ legacy of fast-paced and strategic combat. Sledgehammer Games has introduced Tac-Stance, a new feature set to alter the dynamics of player movement and positioning. Furthermore, the game sees the return of slide canceling, a maneuver that allows for quick changes in movement and has become a staple among the Call of Duty community for its tactical advantage.

In addition to these enhancements, the campaign’s Open Combat Missions are a significant evolution in the series’ gameplay. These missions provide players with a sandbox-style environment, enabling a more strategic approach to combat scenarios. Players can choose their path, tactics, and the order in which they complete objectives, offering a reimagined way to experience the game’s narrative and action.

Zombies mode returns with a massive overhaul, set in an open-world map teeming with Dark Aether Zombies. This mode promises to offer players the largest and most immersive Zombies experience to date, with team-based missions that encourage cooperation and strategy across the game’s expansive, undead-infested landscapes.

Multiplayer enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with 16 reimagined maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 available from day one. Post-launch plans include the addition of 12 new six versus six maps, which will continue to expand the game’s already robust multiplayer offerings.

