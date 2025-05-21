As Devin Booker continues to pave his way as one of the all-time great Phoenix Suns in franchise history, he's also continuing to write his story with his debut signature sneaker, the Nike Book 1. Constantly imagining new concepts and bringing Booker's creations to life, fans have had a steady influx of colorways and an expansive catalogue to work with. Next up, we'll see this nostalgic “Archived” concept come to life.

The Nike Book 1 has seen massive success in the public market thanks to Devin Booker keeping things fresh with a new concept every few weeks. During the season, Booker has been known to debut exclusive pairs that later turned to public releases, most recently with the latest “95 All-Star” colorway.

This upcoming “Archived” shows another side of Devin Booker, a nod to his love of photography and the journey he's been on outside of just basketball.

Nike Book 1 “Archived”

Initial leaks and photos from HypeBeast reveal a greyscale upper white white, black, grey, and beige panels throughout the upper. They appear in various materials with a black tongue, laces, and sockliner to match. The hallmark feature is the Nike Swoosh and translucent outsole, both of which feature a collage of Booker's favorite moments captured on film.

The photographic pattern creates a nice blue vintage hue and is also featured on the insole. The word “archived.” is stamped onto the back heel tab to go along with the multi-layered back heel tab, featuring an orange flash imprint. The Nike Swoosh is drawn onto the back heel in a thin line completing the look.

The Nike Book 1 “Archived” is rumored to release sometime during July 2025 according to recent reports. The shoes will retail for $140 and come in full sizing, likely to be drop via Nike SNKRS and through Nike platforms.

