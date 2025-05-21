The Air Jordan 1 is celebrating its 40-year anniversary throughout 2025 in memorializing the iconic moment Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan changed the footwear game forever. The Jordan 1 continues to be the most recognized silhouette to ever release and the low-top iteration has garnered massive popularity over the last few years. In just a few months, Jordan Brand will return the “Rare Air” theme by adding another release to the collection.

The “Rare Air” collection within Air Jordan is meant to signify premium releases with exclusive colorways and the very-best in craftsmanship and materials. Once a “rare” occurrence, Air Jordan has seen a number of sneakers added to the catalogue such as popular models like the Jordan 4 and previously released Jordan 11.

Next up, we'll see the popular Air Jordan 1 Low don a clean colorway for the fall season in the expansion of this series. Expect a more available drop this time around as the stock numbers for recent Jordan releases has been ample.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Rare Air”

OFFICIAL LOOK: Air Jordan 1 Low “Rare Air” 🔵🟢 🗓️ Fall 2025

📝 553558-147

The Jordan 1 Low will arrive in Sail/Deep Royal Blue-Stadium Green-Neutral Grey-Muslin for a busy, yet cohesive ensemble. The side panels and tongue are done in a muted sail color, accented by the grey ankle collar and the muslin aged midsole. The outsole, toe panels, sockliner, and laces are done in the striking deep royal blue color, while hits of green contrast along the toebox and heel.

Compared to some of the previous “Rare Air” releases, this colorway is certainly more toned-down and offers a versatile look with its use of neutral and primary colors. All in all, this should be another popular release with exclusivity added due to their status.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Rare Air” is expected to release sometime during the fall months of 2025 for a standard retail tag of $115. The shoes will be available in adult and GS sizing with adjusted pricing and will drop via Nike SNKRS app and select Air Jordan retailers.

