It's been apparent over the last few month that Air Jordan and Jordan Brand have been expanding their reach into other sports. While still dominating the world of basketball, we've seen the Jumpman is other sports like baseball, racing, and one of Jordan's favorite pastimes, Golf. After recently unveiling their first ever golf performance sneaker, Jordan Brand will partner with the US Open to drop an Air Jordan 14 Golf silhouette.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jordan Brand has been a constant name within the golf world sponsoring PGA Tour players like Harold Varner, Keegan Bradley, and Tony Finau. Just recently, Jordan brand announced their first-ever performance golf shoe, the Jordan Air Rev. The spikes recently saw their release to the public, so we should see some golfers suiting them up during the upcoming US Open.

In collaboration with the Air Jordan numbered line, we'll see a US Open-themed Air Jordan 14 hit the shelves just prior to the tournament. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the championship at +360 betting odds.

Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open”

Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open”

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

🗓️ Release Date: May 30th, 2025 ($250) pic.twitter.com/dm5afFvDox — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open” ⛳️ 🏆 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/mnXvgKteUT pic.twitter.com/JX8KUffdF1 — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Air Jordan 14 Golf will come in a sleek, white leather construction throughout the uppers. Most known for when Michael Jordan hit his “last shot” over the Utah Jazz in these, the silhouette up through the tongue, back heel, and toebox will remain uniform. We see black contrast through the tongue, sockliner, outsole, and spiked bottoms.

In addition to these featuring a spiked bottom, they also have a metallic bronze support plate extending through the bottom of the mid-foot. This increases traction on the golf course as these shoes are perfectly engineered to bring swagger and performance to your game. Air Jordan logos typical on the 14 are done in the same metallic bronze to finish the look.

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open” will release May 30, 2025 for a retail tag of $250. They'll come in full men's sizing along with replacement spikes, so don't miss out on your chance to grab these if you're serious about your golf game.