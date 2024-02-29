LIV Golf — the league funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — is reportedly embroiled in a secretive lawsuit levied by a group behind the Premier Golf League, which claims its proposed format for a competitor to the PGA Tour was copied.

The PGL, backed by British financiers, supposedly planned on creating a golf tour featuring 54-hole events, shotgun starts, and lucrative money to lure stars, including Rory McIlroy. The PGL — essentially LIV's predecessor — is reportedly seeking up to £60 million in compensation, according to The Times.

McIlroy, approached by PGL in 2014, apparently rejected the offer. He's remained loyal to the PGA Tour amid LIV's disruption.

 

However, LIV has been able to lure an impressive roster of major winners from the PGA Tour — including Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm for upwards of $500 million.

LIV launched in 2022, plunging the global golf ecosystem into chaos. The PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour announced a framework agreement last June, but talks have stalled since. LIV continues to pursue stars — e.g. Hideki Matsuyama — while the PGA Tour gained back leverage by securing up to $3 billion in funding from Strategic Sports Group in January.

PGL had intended to launch in 2022, supported by £183 million, per The Times.

The third event of LIV's third campaign tees off this weekend at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. LIV will hope to garner an infusion of eyeballs, thanks to the debut of its latest coup: former PGA Tour phenom Anthony Kim.

Rahm's Legion XIII team won the first team event of 2024.

McIlroy and the PGA Tour meanwhile, begin the pre-Masters Florida swing at PGA National.