LIV Golf — the league funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — is reportedly embroiled in a secretive lawsuit levied by a group behind the Premier Golf League, which claims its proposed format for a competitor to the PGA Tour was copied.
The PGL, backed by British financiers, supposedly planned on creating a golf tour featuring 54-hole events, shotgun starts, and lucrative money to lure stars, including Rory McIlroy. The PGL — essentially LIV's predecessor — is reportedly seeking up to £60 million in compensation, according to The Times.
McIlroy, approached by PGL in 2014, apparently rejected the offer. He's remained loyal to the PGA Tour amid LIV's disruption.
I saw this quote earlier today and was waiting on the video because I was sure it was just a joke.
It’s definitely lighthearted but feels like.. less of a joke than expected?
— LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) February 28, 2024
However, LIV has been able to lure an impressive roster of major winners from the PGA Tour — including Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm for upwards of $500 million.
LIV launched in 2022, plunging the global golf ecosystem into chaos. The PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour announced a framework agreement last June, but talks have stalled since. LIV continues to pursue stars — e.g. Hideki Matsuyama — while the PGA Tour gained back leverage by securing up to $3 billion in funding from Strategic Sports Group in January.
PGL had intended to launch in 2022, supported by £183 million, per The Times.
The third event of LIV's third campaign tees off this weekend at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. LIV will hope to garner an infusion of eyeballs, thanks to the debut of its latest coup: former PGA Tour phenom Anthony Kim.
Rahm's Legion XIII team won the first team event of 2024.
McIlroy and the PGA Tour meanwhile, begin the pre-Masters Florida swing at PGA National.