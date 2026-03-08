The Denver Nuggets fancied themselves as a championship contender coming into the season, but injuries have kept them from finding their best basketball so far this season. On Friday night, it looked like Denver had suffered another massive loss when Jamal Murray left a loss to the Knicks early after a nasty ankle turn.

Murray didn't return to the game after leaving in the second quarter as there game got out of hand in the second half, leading many fans to believe Murray may be out for a while. However, that is fortunately not the case. Murray is listed as day-to-day with the injury and could play as soon as Monday night's clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

Murray will officially be listed as questionable for that game and his status will be cleared up before the game.

The Nuggets have dealt with injury after injury this season. Nikola Jokic missed extended time with a hyperextended knee, and Cam Johnson missed a long time with the same injury before hurting his ankle. Peyton Watson is currently out with a hamstring injury. Christian Braun missed multiple months with an ankle injury. Jonas Valanciunas missed time with a calf strain. Aaron Gordon has had two separate hamstring injuries before returning in a limited capacity on Friday night.

With all of the injuries around the team this season, the Nuggets could not afford to lose Murray for any extended period of time. The first-time All-Star has been one of the best guards in the Western Conference this season, averaging 25.5 points and 7.2 assists per game. When Jokic was sidelined, Murray carried the Nuggets on the offensive end and is a big reason they are still in the top six in the West.

Even if Murray is out on Monday night, he should be back near the end of the week as the Nuggets try to improve their seeding in the West before what should be a very competitive postseason. For the Nuggets to get back to the NBA Finals, they will need a healthy Murray to be a part of it, so this update is a huge dose of good news in the Mile High City.