PGA Tour pro Rory McIlroy was all smiles when he was asked about his ex-agent Chubby Chandler's comments that McIlroy could make the move to LIV Golf:
I saw this quote earlier today and was waiting on the video because I was sure it was just a joke.
It’s definitely lighthearted but feels like.. less of a joke than expected?
— LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) February 28, 2024
“I think he’s writing a book, so there is that,” said McIlroy at PGA National, site of this week’s Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. “I spoke to Chubby…I might have saw him in the Middle East at the start of the year. Never know. He might know a few things. Who knows.”
Asked about Chandler’s comments that there was a good chance the PGA Tour star would move to LIV Golf and was it even at 10%, McIlroy said, smiling: “Somewhere in the middle maybe, who knows.”
McIlroy has outlined his PGA Tour and DP World Tour schedule for the year and LIV Golf’s 54-man roster is full for 2024.
The recent moves by Ryder Cup teammatesJon Rahm seemed to have softened McIlroy’s views, according to Chandler, who recently did an interview with bunkered.co.uk.
“If you were being cynical, you might say he’s going to sign for about £750 million in a month’s time with LIV because he’s paving the way that LIV’s O.K. now, whereas it wasn’t,” Chandler said.
“Who knows? He doesn't need £750 million but it's odd what he's done and I'm sure it's a possibility. If he does it or not, I don't know, but if Rahm can do it, most guys can do it. I think number one, there's a 10 percent possibility he's favoring his way to sign for LIV, but he realizes that the whole bickering and fighting is no good for golf. The man in the street must find it appalling the sums of money being spoken.”
McIlroy is the favorite to win the Cognizant Classic during the PGA Tour's Floria swing.
“Feel like my game is in pretty good shape,” McIlroy told the media Wednesday in Florida. “You know, it’s nice to stay at home this week and feel a little more I guess relaxed in the surroundings. Looking forward to getting started.”