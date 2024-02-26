LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed what has been long speculated: the Saudi-backed golf league wants Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama.
Matsuyama, currently ranked No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, became the first Asian-born player to win The Masters in 2021. He holds nine PGA Tour victories, including at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles earlier this February.
“I’ll give you another example. We’ve been trying to get Hideki Matsuyama,” Norman told Australian Golf Digest. “I don’t mind admitting that. When Hideki won in L.A. what’s the first thing I did? I said, “Congratulations, Hideki. I’m proud of you, mate.”
In 2022, Matsuyama reportedly turned down upwards of $400 million from LIV — which is financed by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) — to stay on the PGA Tour. (According to Norman, Tiger Woods rejected $700-$800 million.) Another former Masters champion, Jon Rahm, recently caved and joined LIV for $400 million give or take — citing the life-changing money, lighter schedule, and hopefulness that a framework agreement between the LIV and the PGA Tour will soon allow players to compete on both tours.
LIV's interest in Matsuyama is obvious. The 32-year-old, with 18 wins in professional golf and a green jacket, has become one of the most marketable athletes in Asia, where golf is increasingly popular, especially in Japan. Unlike the largely domestic PGA Tour, LIV Golf makes stops around the globe, including in Jeddah and Hong Kong this March.
As usual, Norman didn't limit his newsmaking to one item in the interview. The Shark also confirmed reports that one-time PGA Tour phenom Anthony Kim will make his long-awaited return after a reclusive 12-year hiatus in Jeddah (Norman posted a hype video for Kim on Monday).
Norman also claimed that he'll be happy if Rory McIlroy wins The Masters.