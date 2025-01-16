LIV Golf enters its third season with a similar roster to the one they ended 2024 with. But after Bryson DeChambeau's resurgent season and with Jon Rahm on board for another year, they are hoping this is the best season yet. Previously, the league was on YouTube and later on The CW. But Liv Golf made a major television upgrade for 2024 and signed a multi-year deal with FOX.

The announcement came just days after LIV Golf announced a new CEO. Scott O'Neil came over from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the holding company that owns the 76ers, Devils, and Commanders. He said this in a FOX Sports press release. “LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation’s premier sports leagues and conferences.”

The future of LIV Golf is up in the air as the Saudi Public Investment Fund looks to invest in PGA Tour Enterprises. In the framework agreement from June 2023, LIV was supposed to go away. But a multi-year agreement with FOX does not indicate the end of the league is coming anytime soon.

This is not the traditional television rights agreement, according to Sportico. Anthony Crupi reported that FOX is paying a “modest” right fee.

LIV Golf needs better television rights for FOX

The biggest issue for LIV Golf in its short history is that they have brutal television ratings. Moving to FOX will help, as it is a place sports fans might look to see if there is anything on. The CW is not in a regular sports fan's rotation. Last year, LIV was out-rated by a pickleball event on FOX.

The future of LIV Golf can change if their ratings make a significant improvement. What the professional golf landscape will look like when the Saudi investment comes into the PGA Tour is unknown. If they have a valuable asset in LIV Golf by the time it is completed, maybe the team format can survive.

The LIV Golf schedule starts on February 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. All three rounds of every LIV tournament will air on FOX networks for the entire season. That stretches to FOX Sports 1, FS2, and the FOX Business Network. The broadcasts will be produced by the in-house team that has done so since the inception of the league. Arlo White, David Feherty, and Jerry Flotz remain as the broadcasters for the 2025 season.