With Jurgen Klopp‘s imminent departure and the uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk's future, Liverpool is poised for a defensive overhaul in the upcoming transfer window. Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes faces the daunting task of identifying suitable targets to bolster the backline and maintain the club's competitive edge. Let's delve into the top options under consideration:
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)
First on the list is Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, a seasoned defender who has gathered attention from top Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea. Bastoni's consistent performances for the Italian giants, coupled with his Champions League experience and international pedigree with over 20 appearances for Italy, make him an enticing prospect for Liverpool.
During the 2022/23 campaign, Bastoni showcased his defensive prowess, boasting an impressive pass success rate of 85.4%, aligning well with Liverpool's preference for playing out from the back. With Inter Milan facing financial challenges, Liverpool could capitalize on the situation and test their resolve to secure Bastoni's services.
Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice)
Jean-Clair Todibo emerges as another viable option for Liverpool's defensive rebuild. The OGC Nice center-back has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, showcasing his consistent performances at a high level. Todibo's international debut for France in September 2023 further underscores his potential as a future star.
In comparison to Van Dijk, Todibo demonstrated his defensive tenacity during the 2022/23 campaign, averaging significantly more tackles per game at 2.2. His ability to thrive in high-pressure situations makes him a valuable asset for any top club in Europe. Liverpool could seize the opportunity to secure Todibo's signature as they seek to reinforce their backline for the challenges ahead.
Odilon Kossounou (Leverkusen)
As Liverpool seeks to reinforce its backline, Odilon Kossounou emerges as a promising option from Bayer Leverkusen. Under the tutelage of former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso, Kossounou has flourished in the Bundesliga, showcasing his versatility and defensive prowess. His admiration for Alonso's coaching style speaks volumes about their successful partnership.
Despite playing fewer games than Van Dijk in the 2022/23 season, Kossounou exhibited a higher average of tackles per game, demonstrating his effectiveness in defensive situations. As he continues to establish himself as a regular under Alonso's guidance, Liverpool could capitalize on his potential to strengthen their defensive unit for the long term.
Antonio Silva (Benfica)
Antonio Silva emerges as a coveted prospect for Liverpool, drawing interest from Premier League giants like Manchester United and Chelsea. At just 20 years old, Silva embodies the qualities of an old-school center-back with immense potential. His impressive performances at Benfica have garnered praise from seasoned veterans like Jan Vertonghen, who lauded Silva's ability to ascend to the ranks of the world's best defenders.
Silva's exceptional pass success rate and overall rating surpass those of Van Dijk, underscoring his value as a future defensive stalwart. While his reported price tag of £87 million may seem steep, Liverpool's history of significant investments in defensive talent, exemplified by Van Dijk's acquisition, reaffirms their willingness to secure top prospects for the right price.
As Liverpool navigates the complexities of the transfer market, Silva emerges as a compelling option to help their defensive ranks and uphold the club's tradition of excellence. With Hughes at the helm, Liverpool fans can anticipate strategic acquisitions that align with the club's long-term vision for success.