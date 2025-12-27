The Pittsburgh Steelers’ need for secondary depth intersected with an unexpected holiday moment late on Christmas Eve, when veteran defensive back Tre Flowers received a phone call that reshaped both his plans and the team’s roster outlook.

Flowers joins the Steelers at a critical juncture, as injuries have depleted the secondary ahead of a pivotal Week 17 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with an opportunity to clinch the AFC North. The eight-year veteran was at home in Dallas wrapping Christmas gifts for his daughters when the Steelers reached out with an immediate opportunity to join the active roster. Rather than delaying the move, the journeyman defensive back quickly turned it into a family decision.

93.7 The Fan shared the story on X (formerly known as Twitter) posting a video of Flowers speaking about the unusual timing and setting in which he learned of Pittsburgh’s interest.

“Veteran DB Tre Flowers was wrapping gifts for his kids when he got the call on Christmas Eve that the #Steelers wanted him.”

Veteran DB Tre Flowers was wrapping gifts for his kids when he got the call on Christmas Eve that the #Steelers wanted him pic.twitter.com/i2ID9YFd65 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 26, 2025

Flowers elaborated on the moment following practice, describing how rapidly the situation unfolded and why keeping his family close was important during the transition.

Article Continues Below

“It was Christmas Eve. I was trying to get ahead of my daughters getting up so they could see stuff under the tree, and that’s how it happened,” Flowers said Friday. “I said, ‘Pack your bags.’ I gotta spend Christmas with my kids, so I’ve got my wife and kids up here.”

The timing underscores why the Steelers acted swiftly. With Brandin Echols and James Pierre ruled out and Jalen Ramsey limited, Pittsburgh needed an experienced defensive back capable of contributing immediately. Flowers brings versatility and experience, having appeared in 97 career games across multiple defensive systems.

The Steelers enter Week 17 leading the AFC North and firmly in control of its path to a division title. Flowers is now preparing for a potential debut vs. the Browns, learning the playbook while adapting to a new environment on the fly.

What began as a quiet Christmas Eve has become a meaningful opportunity for both Flowers and the Steelers’ defense.