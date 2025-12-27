Myles Garrett is this close to chasing greatness. The Cleveland Browns star pass rusher is just one sack away from breaking the single-season sack record in the NFL. In a year filled with misery for his team, Garrett getting that record would be a nice consolation prize.

The sack record would feel much better if Garrett gets it against an all-time great playing on a division rival. The Browns face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Getting the sack record on Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, would feel good. Garrett is certainly hoping to hit the record this week.

“[Rodgers is] legendary himself, and it's a legendary record I'm here chasing,” Garrett said Friday, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “That'd be a great one to put a picture on the wall with.”

Garrett has faced Rodgers just twice in his career. One of them was the Browns' last game against the Steelers this season, where they lost 9-23. Garrett didn't record a single sack in that game, as the Browns' pass rush was seemingly neutralized all game long. It was an uncharacteristic day for the defense as Rodgers threw two touchdowns en route to a win.

Garrett has found success against the Steelers' offensive line in the past. In the last two home games of the Browns against the Steelers, Garrett has recorded five sacks.

Should Garrett get the sack record on Sunday, it would feel special for the Browns star. The current record for most sacks in a single season is 22.5 sacks, held by Michael Strahan… and Steelers star TJ Watt. Watt is unfortunately not playing this week due to a partially collapsed lung. Still, breaking a record by the Steelers star while playing the Steelers against an all-time great QB would feel great.