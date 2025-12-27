The 2026 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced! The New England Patriots will have two representatives at the annual All-Star festivities. Quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzales have been selected to represent the Patriots in the yearly games. However, if you ask the Pats, at least one more player should've been in the games.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was asked about the Patriots' All-Pro selections and whether he felt the team deserved more players in the games. Diggs reiterated that the Pats were focused on the Super Bowl, but that he felt that cornerback Marcus Jones deserved to be in the Pro Bowl as well.

“I don’t think nobody really care about it,” Diggs told reporters, per Carlos A. Lopez. “Personally, I think Marcus Jones should’ve been in the Pro Bowl… [But], we’re kinda focusing on something bigger.”

With the Patriots vying for the first seed in the AFC, fans were expecting the team to have more Pro Bowlers than other teams. However, New England only had two Pro Bowlers. That's not a lot compared to other teams, which had five or six players voted into the Pro Bowl.

Jones would have been a deserving selection for the Pro Bowl. The Patriots cornerback is one of the best coverage corners in the league, ranking 25th amongst all corners in coverage according to PFF. Jones has three interceptions this season and 11 passes defended this season, the perfect second cornerback alongside the elite Gonzales.

Regardless of how Patriots fans feel about the Marcus Jones snub, New England should feel good about this season. The Patriots have experienced a major resurgence this season, not only taking control of the AFC East but also vying for the first seed in the entire conference. Behind an elite defense and an explosive offense led by Drake Maye, the Pats are on a warpath in the postseason.