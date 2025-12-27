The Florida State football program could have its new leader soon. Within days of losing general manager Darrick Yray, the Seminoles are expected to replace him with former executive John Garrett.

Garrett, 60, is currently the general manager of player personnel at Duke, a position he has held since 2023. He is now returning to Florida State, where he worked from 2022 to 2023 as the director of scouting, to replace Yray as general manager, according to On3 Sports.

Garrett is credited with constructing the roster that allowed Manny Diaz to lead Duke to an improbable 2025 ACC Championship. He played a significant role in bringing star quarterback Darian Mensah to the Blue Devils, which led to their first conference title since 1962.

In his three seasons in Durham, Duke collected three winning seasons, never winning fewer than eight games. He was part of the executive team that hired Diaz after Mike Elko departed for Texas A&M, before subsequently helping him obtain prized transfer recruits Maalik Murphy and Mensah.

Before his executive career, Garrett spent two decades as a coach in college football and the NFL. He worked in various offensive roles with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the professional level, while coaching at Virginia, Oregon State, Richmond and Lafayette College in the NCAA.

Garrett's final stop as a coach was at Lafayette, where he conducted his lone head coaching stint. He went 15-33 in five years with the Leopards before his firing in late 2021.

Garrett is also known as the son of former player and coach Jim Garrett, as well as the older brother of former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. The Garrett brothers worked together on the Cowboys from 2007 to 2012.