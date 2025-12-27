It was a good Christmas for the Golden State Warriors after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 126-116. As a result, they are now 16-15 on the year.

On paper, they got it going on with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Jonathan Kuminga. However, they are an aging team, with Curry at 37, Butler at 36, and Green at 35.

A reality that doesn't go unnoticed by head coach Steve Kerr. Nevertheless, Kerr remains hopeful and sees a championship run ahead, per The Athletic.

“We just don’t know when exactly it’s gonna end… If all the pieces fall into place, we think we have a shot… We’re trying to get one more.”

“We just don’t know when exactly it’s gonna end… If all the pieces fall into place, we think we have a shot… We’re trying to get one more.” Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ championship outlook this season 🗣️ (via @TheAthletic)pic.twitter.com/L3yJeuriHM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2025

As far as the pieces falling into place, that is especially true when it comes to Kerr and Green. Last Monday, Kerr and Green got into a shouting match on the sideline as the Warriors won 120-97. Afterward, Kerr wouldn't provide any more details about what happened after Green went back into the locker room after the altercation.

On Sunday, the Warriors will take on the Toronto Raptors to conclude the holiday week.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Kerr recognizes that much like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Warriors' dynasty run is coming to an end.

Steve Kerr oversaw the last NBA dynasty.

Beginning in 2015, the Warriors embarked on a remarkable title run. Altogether, they won four NBA championships over seven years (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022).

All the while, Kerr was at the helm. During the 2015-2016 season, Kerr was named the NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a record 73-win season, even though they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Also, as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary, Kerr was named one of the NBA's top 15 coaches. In 2024, he led Team USA to the Olympic gold medal in Paris, with Steph Curry rising to the occasion.