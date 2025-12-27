The Cincinnati Reds and outfielder JJ Bleday are reportedly in agreement on a contract in MLB free agency, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

“Sources: Free-agent outfielder JJ Bleday and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a contract. Bleday, 28, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft and has spent time in the majors with the Marlins and A’s,” Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Reds have had a busy offseason, and adding Bleday will boost their outfield depth. It would not be surprising to see the Reds make another move or two ahead of spring training.

Bleday is a 28-year-old who hits from the left side of the plate. He made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Miami Marlins, but played from 2023-2025 with the Athletics. While he's never hit for average — Bleday has a career .215 batting average — he does offer some power. He has hit a total of 49 home runs through 404 games played, including 20 long balls during the 2024 campaign.

Bleday is a guy who often does more damage against right-handed pitching. While he's hit just .214 against right-handers and .219 against left-handers, Bleday's .713 OPS against right-handed pitching as opposed to his .660 OPS against southpaws is attention-catching. 38 of his 49 career home runs have come against right-handed pitchers.

Reds manager Terry Francona will have the option to use Bleday in a platoon role. Bleday can also provide pop off the bench late in games with a right-handed hurler on the mound.

The JJ Bleday signing won't make or break Cincinnati's season, but it is a quality roster move nonetheless.