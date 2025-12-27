Late in the 2025 season, multiple layers of the offense of the New England Patriots have converged into an unexpected strength. That development has been driven in part by rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams, whose efficiency on vertical routes has reshaped the Patriots passing attack.

With New England sitting at 12-3 and preparing for Week 17 vs. the New York Jets, Williams has become a key vertical threat. His three scores of more than 30+ yards have shown how well he tracks second-year quarterback Drake Maye’s touch on deep balls. The Pats need big plays, and the rookie has given them that spark with clean reads at the snap and strong pace downfield.

The secret behind that success surfaced earlier in the week on social media. Sleeper's Carlos A. Lopez shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of Williams explaining how he diagnoses defensive backs before the snap and turns small mistakes into explosive gains.

“Oh yeah off rip… I can just see your stance and then once the ball’s snapped, if you give me that one little step then I’m gone… Lightning McQueen — Ka-Chow baby.”

#Patriots WR Kyle Williams says he can predict when he will blow by a DB based on their stance. “Oh yeah off rip… I can just see your stance and then once the ball’s snapped, if you give me that one little step then I’m gone… Lightning McQueen — Ka-Chow baby.” (🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/SobTYOPbkP — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) December 26, 2025

That one misstep by a defender has fueled each long strike from Maye. With Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins ruled out and DeMario Douglas uncertain, the rookie is set for a much larger role Sunday. His 27.0 yards per catch mark proves how vital his vertical game is as the team pushes to lock down the AFC East.

His 37-yard touchdown vs. the Baltimore Ravens last week reinforced that the rookie wideout is reading the field with confidence and playing faster by the week. That growth will be tested on the road, where New England faces the Jets in a potential trap matchup that could influence the divisional race, with the Buffalo Bills just one game back in the standings and the margin for error shrinking as the season winds down.