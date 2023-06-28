Liverpool's pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has received a boost as the player previously expressed admiration for manager Jurgen Klopp, reported by mirror. With the Reds looking to strengthen their midfield this summer, Szoboszlai has emerged as a key target.

Following a disappointing campaign that saw Liverpool miss out on Champions League qualification and silverware, Klopp has been keen to address the team's midfield shortcomings. The recent acquisition of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is evidence of their intent, but further reinforcements are still required. As young talents Fabio Carvalho and Rhys Williams prepare for loan moves, Liverpool is actively pursuing Szoboszlai as their next major signing.

Szoboszlai's positive remarks about Klopp in 2020 add weight to Liverpool's pursuit. Back then, the Hungarian international was playing for Red Bull Salzburg, while Liverpool was enjoying success in the Champions League and on their way to clinching the Premier League title. Szoboszlai praised Klopp's ability to inspire his players, describing him as the best manager in the world.

The 22-year-old midfielder had an impressive season with RB Leipzig, making 46 appearances across all competitions and scoring 10 goals. While there were rumors of interest from Newcastle United, no formal bid materialized. Liverpool and RB Leipzig have a history of negotiations, having completed deals for Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, and Ibrahima Konate in the past. However, Carvalho's impending move to RB Leipzig is not part of any negotiations for Szoboszlai.

Liverpool fans will be eager to see if the club can secure the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, as Jurgen Klopp aims to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming season. With the player expressing admiration for Klopp's managerial prowess, there is hope that Liverpool can successfully complete a deal for the talented Hungarian midfielder.