Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had an unusual request for Mohamed Salah during their Europa League clash against Sparta Prague, which ended in a resounding 6-1 victory for The Reds, reported by GOAL. Salah, who played the entire ninety minutes, was asked by Klopp to “stop defending” during the game, highlighting the forward's versatility and importance to the team.
The match at Anfield saw Liverpool take an early lead, with goals from Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez within the first 14 minutes, along with an additional goal from academy graduate Bobby Clark. Salah's participation in the game marked his first start for Liverpool since New Year's Day, following an injury he sustained while playing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Speaking about injuries and Salah's fitness after the match, Klopp reassured reporters about the condition of several players, including Salah, who recovered well in the second half despite concerns. Klopp praised Salah's experience and adaptability, emphasizing his pivotal role in the team's success. “Mo is a very experienced player, I told him if he has to stay on then he may have to play the full game. He did and it was the first time I told someone to stop defending. He actually then nearly made another goal but Cody was offside. He's very experienced so he got easily over the line.” Klopp explained.
Despite Salah's impressive performance, Klopp expressed concern about Clark, who felt discomfort in his ankle towards the end of the game. However, Klopp was pleased with the overall performance of the team, especially the players who stepped up in the absence of injured teammates.
The convincing win secured Liverpool's spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, bringing them closer to achieving Jurgen Klopp's dream farewell with a quadruple. Looking ahead, Klopp will prioritize managing Mohamed Salah's fitness carefully as the team prepares for future fixtures, including a crucial game against Manchester United on Sunday, March 17.