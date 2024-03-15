Liverpool star Mohamed Salah once again etched his name in the books of football history with another remarkable feat during their Europa League clash against Sparta Prague, reported by GOAL. The Egyptian superstar, known for his goal-scoring skills, showcased his remarkable talent once again as he notched his 20th goal of the season across all competitions.
In a scintillating start to the match at Anfield, Salah wasted no time in making an impact. Just 10 minutes into the game, he found himself on the scoresheet, netting Liverpool's third goal of the match. This goal not only helped propel Liverpool to a commanding lead but also marked a significant milestone for Salah personally.
With his 20th goal of the season, Salah became the first player in Liverpool's illustrious history to achieve this feat in seven consecutive seasons. It's a testament to his consistency and goal-scoring skills that he continues to reach such remarkable milestones year after year.
But Salah's contributions didn't end with his goal. Demonstrating his versatility and playmaking ability, he also provided two assists in the early stages of the match. His pinpoint passes set up goals for teammates Bobby Clark and Cody Gakpo, further cementing Liverpool's dominance on the night.
The 6-1 victory over Sparta Prague not only showcased Salah's individual brilliance but also highlighted Liverpool's strength as a team. With their emphatic win, they secured a resounding 11-2 aggregate victory over their opponents, advancing to the next stage of the Europa League.
Salah's remarkable form extends beyond European competitions. In the Premier League, he remains one of the most prolific goal-scorers, with 15 goals to his name so far this season. His consistent contributions have been instrumental in Liverpool's title race, keeping them in contention for the coveted trophy.
After their commanding display against Sparta Prague, Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammates now turn their attention to a highly anticipated FA Cup quarter-final clash against arch-rivals Manchester United. As Salah continues to make headlines with his stellar performances, fans eagerly anticipate what he'll achieve next in his illustrious career.