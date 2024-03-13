Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is eyeing Liverpool‘s dynamic winger, Luis Diaz, as a potential replacement for the departing Kylian Mbappe, who is widely expected to make a move to Real Madrid during the upcoming transfer window, reported by GOAL. Reports from El Pais Colombia suggest that PSG has identified Diaz as a prime target, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the future of the 27-year-old Colombian in light of Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure from Anfield. The potential transfer fee for Diaz is speculated to fall within the range of €120-€145 million (£102 million-£123 million/$131 million-$164 million).
The ongoing transfer saga involving Mbappe, coupled with Klopp's impending exit, marks a significant transitional period for both PSG and Liverpool. Securing suitable replacements swiftly is crucial for both clubs to sustain their competitive edge at the highest level of European football.
Diaz, who joined Liverpool from FC Porto in 2022 for a fee of £40 million ($51.3 million/€47 million), has garnered attention from other European powerhouses, including Barcelona and AC Milan. With an impressive record of 11 goals and five assists so far this season, Diaz has proven himself to be a valuable asset on the field.
Looking ahead, Diaz and Liverpool are gearing up for a crucial period of fixtures, starting with the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Sparta Prague. Following that, they are set to face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Holding a commanding 5-1 lead from the first leg against Sparta Prague, Liverpool will look to maintain their momentum and secure progression in both competitions.
As PSG seeks to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe's departure, Luis Diaz emerges as a top target, offering the Parisian club a dynamic and versatile option in the attacking department.