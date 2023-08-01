Liverpool has revealed their next transfer target as they continue their pursuit of midfield reinforcements, reported by goal.com. After having their improved bid of £41 million ($52.32 million) rejected by Southampton for Romeo Lavia, the Reds are now keeping a close eye on Fluminense star Andre as an alternative option.

Liverpool's initial bid of £37 million ($48 million) for Lavia was turned down by Southampton, and their new offer of £41 million, including add-ons, was also rejected as it falls short of the Saints' £50 million ($64 million) valuation. Despite the setback, Liverpool is still keen on strengthening their midfield and is exploring other options in the transfer market.

Andre, who currently plays for Brazilian club Fluminense, has caught the attention of Liverpool scouts, and the club is monitoring his performances closely. The 24-year-old midfielder could be a potential backup option if negotiations with Southampton for Lavia prove to be unsuccessful.

The need for midfield reinforcements has become more urgent for Liverpool following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who moved to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, respectively. While the club has already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Jurgen Klopp is eager to add more depth and quality to his squad ahead of the new season.

As Liverpool prepares for a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, the club's transfer negotiations are still ongoing. Whether they will continue to pursue Lavia or shift their focus to Andre remains to be seen. Liverpool's fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates as the summer transfer window draws to a close.