Liverpool's pursuit of Xabi Alonso to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield intensifies as talks with the Bayer Leverkusen boss's agent, Inaki Ibanez, gain momentum. According to reports from Sport Bild, Liverpool has formally approached Alonso's representative to discuss the possibility of him taking over the reins at the Merseyside club this summer.
Alonso's impressive stint at Bayer Leverkusen has caught the attention of top European clubs. Taking charge in October 2022 when Leverkusen languished near the bottom of the Bundesliga table, Alonso orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding them to a commendable sixth-place finish last season. However, their current campaign has truly turned heads, with Leverkusen defying expectations to lead the Bundesliga table unbeaten, holding a significant eight-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich.
Leverkusen remains confident in retaining Alonso's services despite Liverpool's keen interest. The club's top brass believes that the former Liverpool midfielder will opt to continue his project at the BayArena, especially with Leverkusen showing promising signs of progress under his stewardship.
However, Liverpool is one of many clubs vying for Alonso's signature. Bayern Munich, searching for a replacement for departing manager Thomas Tuchel, has also been linked with a move for the revered Spaniard. Leverkusen, keen to maintain stability and continuity, hopes to ward off interest from potential suitors and keep Alonso at the helm until the end of his contract, which runs until 2026.
As Alonso navigates through speculation regarding his future, his immediate focus remains on leading Leverkusen to further success. With a crucial Bundesliga fixture against Koln on the horizon, followed by a pivotal Europa League tie against Qarabag, Alonso aims to bolster Leverkusen's pursuit of their maiden Bundesliga title while simultaneously making strides in European competition.
Liverpool's pursuit of Alonso signifies the club's ambition to maintain their competitive edge at the highest level. As discussions progress, the Anfield faithful eagerly anticipate potential leadership changes that could shape the club's future trajectory.