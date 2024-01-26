Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped a bombshell at Anfield, announcing his departure from the club at the end of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped a bombshell at Anfield, announcing his departure from the club at the end of the season, reported by GOAL. Taking charge in October 2015, Klopp has been a pivotal figure, guiding Liverpool to numerous triumphs, including Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup victories during his tenure.

Despite his contract extending until 2026, Klopp revealed that he had informed the club of his decision back in November. In a heartfelt statement to Liverpool’s official website, he expressed his deep connection with the club, the city, the supporters, the team, and the staff. Klopp admitted that, despite his love for everything related to Liverpool, he believes the time has come to step down due to a diminishing energy level.

He explained, “I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

A message to Liverpool supporters from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/l7rtmxgOzt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Klopp acknowledged the immense planning and thought that goes into managing a club, especially considering his contract's original timeline. He emphasized that the decision was not what he wanted but what he deemed 100% right. Despite facing challenges in the previous season, Klopp's commitment to helping the team rebound took precedence.

Having overseen more than 460 games as Liverpool boss with a win ratio of 60.7%, Jurgen Klopp will leave an indelible mark on the club. He is set to join the ranks of managerial greats at Anfield, such as Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley. As Liverpool's 2024 campaign continues across various competitions, Klopp aims to conclude his Liverpool journey with additional silverware.