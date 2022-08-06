Liverpool Twitter erupts after wild 2-2 draw with Fulham in Premier League opener

It was not an ideal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign for Liverpool on Saturday as they settled for a 2-2 draw with recently promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage. To even grab a lone point is seen as a positive for the Reds, who played very poorly.

Even worse, the side lost Thiago to a hamstring injury and it looks like he will be out for quite some time. The Merseysiders went down early in the first half after Aleks Mitrovic bagged a 32nd-minute opener. The Serb was having his way with the Liverpool backline, ultimately scoring the second goal for his team from the spot as well. Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah got on the scoresheet for the visitors, but either side could find a winner.

Needless to say, Liverpool supporters were not pleased with the result.

Rarely say it with this great bunch but attitude was wrong from first minute. Fulham wanted it more… first thing Klopp’s Liverpool does is match and better work rate of opposition but that didn’t happen today… it’ll be there for the next 37 matches though! — PJPcomms (@PJPcomms) August 6, 2022

I’ve just got home for work and seen that Liverpool dropped a stinker and drew with Fulham. Wtf🫠🫠 — Rahul Bahl (@balltalk67) August 6, 2022

Liverpool fans after knowing that they’re goin to loose😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HzyZmd8iwA — Umusaza wa Beer🍺 (@Glandpa2) August 6, 2022

End of title race for Liverpool. — Ahmard (@Moh_Talba) August 6, 2022

Fulham was evidently the better club on Saturday. Liverpool had few attacking opportunities and the backline also looked relatively shaky, which is very uncommon.

On a more positive note, Nunez continues to thrive in a red shirt. He made a huge impact in the Community Shield and then did so again vs. Fulham. The loss of Thiago in the middle of the park will hurt for Liverpool, but hopefully, Klopp’s group can bounce back in their next league fixture against Palace on August 15th. At least they got the stinker out of the way and can now work towards being a lot more consistent as the season rolls on.