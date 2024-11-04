ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of the undefeated as Liverpool hosts Bayer Leverkusen. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Liverpool-Bayer Leverkusen prediction and pick.

Liverpool enters at 3-0-0 in their three games of UCL play. In their first game, they defeated Milan, before wings over Bologna and RB Leipzig. Overall, Liverpool has won 13 of 15 games, with a draw and a loss this year. Meanwhile, Leverkusen is 2-1-0 in UCL play. After starting with a 4-0 win over Feyenoord, followed by a 1-0 win over Milan, they would draw 1-1 with Brest last time out. Overall, Leverkusen has just one loss this year, going 8-5-1 across all competitions.

Champions League Odds: Liverpool-Bayer Leverkusen Odds

Liverpool: -145

Bayer Leverkusen: +360

Draw: +330

Over 3.5 goals: +126

Under 3.5 goals: -154

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount +

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored well this year. They have scored a goal in 14 of 15 fixtures on the season while scoring 33 goals across the 15 fixtures. That is good for 2.2 per game this year. Further, they have scored six times in UCL play so far this season. Liverpool also gets off to great starts. They have scored 15 goals in the first half this year, scoring in 11 of 5 matches. This includes scoring in the first half of all three UCL matches this season.

In Premier League play, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have led the way. Salah has six goals and five assists on the year, including two via a penalty kick. This is on an expected total of 5.2 goals and just 3.6 assists on the year. Salah also has a goal and two assists so far in UCL play. Meanwhile, Diaz has scored five goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. He has not yet scored in UCL play though. Diogo Jota has also scored well this year. He has scored twice with two assists in EPL play this season, but does not have a goal on an expected .7 this year in UCL play.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just ten goals this year in 15 fixtures, and just one goal in UCL play this year. Alisson has been great this year, stopping 18 of 21 shots in the eight fixtures he has played in.

Why Bayer Leverkusen Will Win

Bayer Leverkusen has also scored great this year. They have scored 30 goals in 14 fixtures across all competitions this year. Further, Leverkusen has scored in 13 of 14 fixtures this year. They have also started strong this year. In the first half this year, Leverkusen has scored in 11 of 14 fixtures, including averaging 1.67 goals per first half in UCL play.

Victor Boniface has led the way for Leverkusen in domestic league play. He has scored six goals with one assist this year. Boniface has missed his only penalty kick attempt this year. He also had a goal in UCL play this year. Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz has two goals in UCL play on an expected 1.7. Wirtz has been great this year as well, with four goals and an assist in Bundesliga play. Further, Alex Grimaldo has a goal in UCL play this year, while he has also scored once in Bundesliga play this season.

Leverkusen has given up just one goal in UCL play this year. Still, the defense is not always strong for Leverkusen. Overall, Leverkusen gives up 1.14 goals per game across all fixtures. Lukas Hradecky has seen the most time in goal for Leverkusen in UCL play. He has stopped all eight shots he has faced in his two games so far. Matej Kovar was solid in his one start, allowing just one goal on three shots in the draw for his only start in UCL play.

Final Liverpool-Bayer Leverkusen Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has been in great form as of late. They have scored two or more goals in four of their last five games, with the only missing being a 1-0 win in UCL play over Leipzig. Leverkusen has also been scoring well. They have scored eight goals over their last five matches overall. Still, last time out, they struggled against Stuttgart, failing to score for the first time this year. Regardless, both teams have not been defeated since the beginning of the domestic league year. Liverpool lost their fourth match of the year 1-0. Meanwhile, it was just the third match of the year for Leverkusen, falling to Leipzig 3-2. This should be a close match with plenty of goals.

Final Liverpool-Bayer Leverkusen Prediction & Pick: Draw (+330) and Over 3.5 (+126)