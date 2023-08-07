Liz Cambage is no stranger to drama, and her basketball career has taken yet another twist.

Cambage, a four-time WNBA All-Star, and has been an Olympic Bronze Medallist and a FIBA World Cup Silver Medallist playing for Australia. But her career with the Opals hasn't been devoid of controversy, perhaps most notably when she was accused of using a racial slur towards her Nigerian opponents during a pre-Olympics training game.

She has vehemently denied those reports, and has now stated that she is in talks with the Nigerian team to play for them. In an interview with Taylor Rooks, she was questioned about the reports, which claim that Cambage called her opponents “monkeys” and told them to go back to their “third world country.”

But Cambage doubled down on her stance that she never made such comments, saying “A lot of girls don't like me. I don't really lean towards racially backed insults. That's not how I go. I'm very pro black. Like, why does Nigeria want me to leave Australia and go represent them? We're filing for me to leave the Australian team so I can go represent Nigeria.”

Such a move would obviously be a major twist given the alleged history between Liz Cambage and the Nigerian team.

The 31-year-old has been absent on the global circuit since 2021 when she withdrew from the Australian team just prior to the Olympics citing mental health issues. Cambage, who was born in London but has never played for any national side other than Australia, was born to an Australian mother and a Nigerian father.